Mercer University tailgaters prep for first game of the season

Rain or shine, the tailgaters were ready to roll.

MACON, Ga. — Mary Kaysmith is a Mercer University alumni, and she has 3 kids who attend the school.

She was out celebrating the Bears' first game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

She said she loves making the football game a family affair.

"So we have loved coming out, having food drinks, having our friends around and enjoying the atmosphere before the football games," Kaysmith said.

She said her kids like bringing their friends around to tailgate with the family, and everyone is looking forward to seeing the Bears hit the field for this season.

"Everybody needs to come out and support the Bears and support Mercer," Kaysmith said. "It's great, it's fun for the whole family, it's great for the community also, it gives us a team to rally behind."

Other tailgaters enjoyed food and fun around the stadium. Many were cooking wings and enjoying some music.

One of those tailgaters was Rose Brett, whose son is a freshman playing on the team.

She said she's looking forward to seeing him play.

"My son is a freshman football player, so first experience tailgating here at Mercer," she said.

Although it was raining, she was happy to be at Mercer.

"And so far, we got here and it's rain, so we're hoping the weather gets better," she said. "We're excited for the football season and just to get to know the Mercer community."

Brett is grateful her family lives in Washington County, so they get to come see her son play at his games.

The Bears next game is on Saturday, September 3 at Auburn University.