MACON, Ga. — Mercer University is shifting their focus to diversity and inclusion this year to make sure students, regardless of their race, religion, or other factors, feel comfortable on campus.

Mercer University is starting an Office of Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives this October. They hope the office will support their ongoing efforts to educate students on diversity, making sure everyone feels included.

"It is a great idea, because at the end of the day with the minority, it is always good to make them feel like the majority," Andrew Robinson said.

"I think it is a good idea, but to be honest I do not know too much about the inclusion program," Jacob Tondreau said.

Students like Tondreau and Robinson say diversity is one of the reasons he became a bear.

"What can you bring to Mercer as a mindset that increases diversity? And it is just have an open mind," Tondreau said.

Ansley Booker has been appointed the director of diversity and inclusion initiatives, which will kick off October 1 along with the office.

"Diversity is having a seat at the table, inclusion is having a voice at the table, and belonging is having that voice heard," Booker said, who is the first director of the office.

She says she plans on supporting workshops, lectures, and conversations on diversity and inclusion.

"I've been speaking to additional students, as well as faculty and staff to gather some more information about what they would like to see, how we can continue to commit to Mercer an important use of diversity and inclusion here on campus," Booker said.

She plans to teach students and staff to embrace different races while being inclusive.

"Just embrace the diversity, celebrate it, know that we all think independently, but how we can always look forward to working together," Booker said.

While she's already getting started, Robinson hopes this changes Mercer for the better.

"A diversity and inclusion office would be a step in the right direction," he said.

Booker added she will be in charge of diversity and inclusion both on the Macon and Atlanta campus.