Mercer University athletic facilities on lockdown after 'threatening email'

The school did not release the contents of the email to athletic staff, but said law enforcement is investigating
MACON, Ga. — All athletic facilities on the Mercer University campus in Macon are locked down after a ‘threatening email.’

The university told 13WMAZ that Athletic Department staff received the email Wednesday morning. That email prompted a lockdown of all athletic facilities as law enforcement investigates the threat.

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity is asked to call Mercer Police. The university did not release the contents of the email, but said updates will follow as more information is available.

