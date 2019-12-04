Mercer University and Bibb County Schools say they're launching a partnership to get more qualified STEM teachers into local classrooms.

Thursday, they announced their plan to recruit five candidates a year for their new STEM Master of Arts in Teaching program. After completing that program, candidates would commit to three years of teaching in Bibb Schools.

In return, the schools would cover tuition for the STEM masters program. They say the program will transform people who understand science, technology, engineering, and math into people who can teach those subjects.

Candidates would start their coursework during the summer of 2020.