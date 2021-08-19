Mercer University freshmen welcomed to campus on move-in day

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the dorms to unpack their vehicles as students prepare to start the school year next week

MACON, Georgia — There's a fury of excitement at Mercer University as the school welcomes back hundreds of students and their parents for the first of two move-in days.

The freshman class of 2025 are joining returning students as they get ready for the start of classes on Aug 24.

On Thursday morning, cars lined up and volunteers helped new students find and move into their rooms.

The volunteers broke up into different groups to unload cars and carry student belongings through the dorms.

Director of Undergraduate Admissions, Chris Pinto, says he's happy to see everyone come after dealing with so many trials in the 2020 school year.

"So much of this is about everything that we were able to do this past year to make sure that we had a great experience for the students who were transitioning into Mercer," Pinto said. "So we created this kind of safe environment to be able to execute a move-in, and have all the excitement and energy that we've been able to have in previous years."

Pinto says Mercer will have nearly 1,100 new students starting with them this fall.