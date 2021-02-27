Mercer University hosts Citadel for February football game

It's not quite football season, but Mercer University held a football game with a tailgate on Saturday.
More than 100 people came out to see the Mercer Bears host Citadel.
People grilled out and much more.
While it's unusual for football to be played in February, in a pandemic, fans showed up excited. One Mercer alumni says it was a great time.
"It's super exciting, it's super exciting to see the young folks that I work with in the classroom enjoying themselves. It's also exciting to see some alumni and colleagues around here being able to relieve themselves of the pressure of the kinds of things we have to deal with nowadays," Eric O'Dell said.
Mercer defeated Citadel 42-28.