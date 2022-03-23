Mercer University Miracle Dance Marathon aims for new heights

Mercer Miracle is hosting a dance marathon to raise money for the Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital

MACON, Ga. — It's time to get your 'Dance-A-Thon' on at Mercer University.

Mercer University's Miracle students are planning to reach new heights at the Cruz Plaza on campus by hosting their annual dance marathon.

The event is meant to raise funding for the Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital Children's Hospital -- one of the major partners of Mercer's School of Medicine.

Mercer Miracle started about four years ago and is now one of the biggest student-led programs on campus. They have raised over $370,000 in total since then.

"We show them what we're raising their money for, and overall, I think this brings everyone together here at Mercer," said Miracle student leader, Sonny Patel.

Each year, Mercer University Miracle has a fundraising goal. This year, the goal is $100,000 for the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.