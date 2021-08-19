Mercer University prepares for move-in days for incoming freshmen

Move-in will be Thursday and Friday.

MACON, Ga. — A big day is ahead for incoming Mercer freshmen! They get to move into their dorms and experience campus life -- for the first time.

It's been a quiet day so far, but once 9 a.m. hits, hundreds of incoming students and their parents will be making their way to campus.

Legacy, Plunkett, Dowell, Boone and Porter Hall are all dorms at Mercer that will gain some new residents on Mercer's move-in day.

Matt Encarncion is a sophomore at the university.

"I do remember my first year experience moving in, and all that stuff. The PA's helping me out, the movers helping me out. Just the whole atmosphere," he said.

Encarncion moved into a freshman dorm last year -- but he did not have the "traditional" move-in experience.

"During the pandemic, they had to make sure everyone was socially distanced, and make sure everyone had been tested for coronavirus and that no one was positive," Encarncion said.

It was not traditional, but he says it was still very memorable.

So memorable that he was inspired to become a resident's assistant, and help incoming freshmen move in this year.

"I want to be able to establish that bridge between the Mercer community and the different freshmen moving in, and really build that community within my hall," he said.

Student Anna Grace O'Neal's is on her third year volunteering as a Mercer University peer assistant.

"It's always a really fun day for us and the families," she said.

O'Neal says peer assistants help incoming students get adjusted... and plan all of the logistics for move-in day.

"Usually we do one giant move-in day so everyone is coming in, it's kind of like a free for all. But we kind of fine-tuned it," she said.

O'Neal says the freshmen move-in will be held on two separate days, so that everyone can keep their distance.

Incoming students will also be assigned a move-in time, so that things can go smoothly.

"We just want them to have a fun day and not have to be stressed about lugging all these boxes up the stairs. That's what we're here to do so they can get up there and enjoy their time together," O'Neal said.

Mercer's move-in will happen Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.