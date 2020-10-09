Mercer University announces football schedule with only three games for fall 2020

The Mercer University football team will be playing three games in the upcoming 2020 season.

In an Instagram post from Mercer Football, the schedule for the upcoming season was announced.

The first game will be October 10 against Jacksonville State University. The second will be played on October 24 against West Point.

The third game of the season is against Abilene Christian University. This is the homecoming game and will be the last the Bears play in 2020.