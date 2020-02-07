Mercer University plans to hold in-person graduations in August despite petitions

Chief of Staff Larry Brumley says they will require masks, limit guest tickets and practice social distancing for their indoor ceremonies

MACON, Ga. — As a petition circulates online to postpone Mercer's commencement ceremony due to COVID-19, the university's chief of staff addresses their concerns.

"I understand that some people do not feel comfortable going out into settings like this, that's completely understandable and they don't have to. They have their diplomas and we're proud of them just as we're proud of all the graduates that are participating in the ceremonies," said Larry Brumley.

The original May graduations are now happening the weekend of August 7, beginning with the law school and baccalaureate ceremonies Friday.

The biggest change will be for their larger ceremony on Saturday for the grads in specialized colleges.

"There will be two ceremonies, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, and we've had to split the Macon ceremony into two separate events because of the need to social distance," Brumley said.

The ceremonies will be in Hawkins Arena and Willingham Auditorium. Graduates are limited to two guest tickets for admission inside.

"We're going to require masks in our ceremonies. Graduates will be seated on the floor and expected to wear their masks until they walk across the stage and at that point they can take the mask off for pictures and they can put them back on when they go back to their seats," Brumley said.

President William Underwood won't shake hands with graduates as they walk across the stage. They're keeping a close eye on COVID-19's status daily and how it will affect their plans.

"What I'm telling you right now is things as they stand today. If circumstances change now and between early August, we'll make adjustments as needed," Brumley said.

They decided against having ceremonies at Five Star Stadium because of the August heat and risk for afternoon thunderstorms.

Mercer's Law School Graduation is scheduled for Friday, August 7 at 1 p.m. in Hawkins Arena.

The Baccalaureate ceremony will be Friday, August 7 at 6 p.m. in Willingham Auditorium.

The first Macon ceremony on Saturday, August 8 will be at 9 a.m. and the second will be at 3 p.m. in Hawkins Arena.