MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of freshmen and their families unpacked their cars to move into their new dorm rooms on Saturday.

Mercer students, faculty, and staff joined together on freshman move-in day to help make Mercer home and be a welcoming face for the class of 2023.

They are called the Mercer Movers, and they help unload and take incoming students to their residence halls.

Millie McMeekin is from Birmingham, Alabama and she is looking to study neuroscience. She says she is excited for her first year.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and being in an environment where people are all learning new things,” McMeekin said. “It's like constant growth. I think it's going to be super cool.”

The university plans to welcome over 900 freshmen for the 2019-2020 school year.

Now that move-in is out of the way, students will take part in Bear Beginnings orientation throughout the weekend.

Mercer’s Fall Convocation will take place on Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. in Willingham Hall, and classes will start Tuesday morning.

RELATED: ‘I’m going to cry:’ Central Georgia parents get ready to send their kids off to college

RELATED: Mercer Bears open Fall Camp

RELATED: Aerial view shows different side of downtown Macon