Mercer women's basketball takes home 2022 SoCon Tournament title, looks to Selection Sunday

MACON, Ga. — The Mercer Women’s Basketball team has captured its fourth SoCon Tournament title in the last five seasons!

The title game capped off a dominating week in Asheville with a 73-54 win over #3 seed Furman in the championship Sunday afternoon.

The bridge outside Mercer was lit, and so were the fans. The team was welcomed home to the applause from Bears fans, the Mercer marching band, and the cheer squad.

It’s now the seventh time overall and second straight year that the Bears will compete in the NCAA Tournament.

Selection Sunday is one week away, and senior Shannon Titus had a chance to address the crowd.