'A bittersweet moment': Mercer's Macon campus holds spring 2021 commencement

Marc Treadwell, the chief judge of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, was the commencement speaker

MACON, Georgia — Some students turned the page on the college career Monday. Mercer University held commencement at Five Star Stadium and about 800 students received their degrees.

It was the last of Mercer’s five commencement in May; they typically hold their ceremonies at Hawkins Arena. On Monday, graduates, their families, and university staff were all masked up and socially distant. Graduates said it was a very important day.

“I'm so excited to be here with all my friends. It’s a bittersweet moment. You know, it's been a long four years coming, but I'm just so excited we get to move on in the next chapter of our lives and see all the great things that everybody does,” said Tamara Barnard.

“I think Mercer and -- definitely my parents -- have really prepared me for this moment, so it's great just to finally walk the stage and get to put our mark out on the world right now,” said Rebecca Conley. “I feel like I'm ready to make a difference.”

