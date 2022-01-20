x
2 plead guilty to meth trafficking after Monroe County high-speed chase

As deputies were detaining the driver, a passing vehicle hit them, causing minor injuries.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage.

Two people who led a Dec. 2020 chase in Monroe County that caused two deputies to be injured have pleaded guilty to charges of meth trafficking. 

According to a news release, John Johnson pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 and Tosha Kidd pleaded guilty on Jan. 18.

Johnson now faces between 5-40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5 million, while Kidd faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million.

Those charges are a result of a high-speed chase that happened on Dec. 12 after deputies saw a motorcycle driven by Johnson speeding down I-75.

Deputies tried to pull the motorcycle over, but a chase began that topped speeds of 150 mph while weaving through traffic. 

They eventually blocked Johnson’s motorcycle and two deputies were trying to detain him when a passing car hit their patrol vehicles.

Kidd ran away and dropped a camouflage backpack filled with 2,935 grams of 99% pure meth. Johnson, a convicted felon, was found to be carrying a stolen gun.

Sergeants Chris Sherrell and Robert Rodgers suffered minor injuries from the crash.

According to an incident report, Johnson previously faced charges after stealing a motorcycle and leading deputies on a chase.

It happened on Sept. 29, when a deputy noticed a motorcyclist driving without a tag. Deputies tried to pull him over, but he didn't stop.

