MACON, Ga. — The Methodist Home for Children and Youth says they're thankful after Macon-Bibb firefighters put out fire near one of their buildings Saturday night.

CEO of the home, Alison Evans, says she got a call around 6:45 p.m. that a golf cart parked under a breezeway to an administration building had caught fire.

The golf cart was battery powered, and something in it malfunctioned, according to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department.

The department says there was no major damage to the breezeway itself other than soot buildup and some water damage inside the building due to a sprinkler.

Evans says the fire was not near any of their children's homes, and there were no injuries. The home is operating as normal.

They lost a golf cart, but Evans says she's happy with the fire department's response.

The Methodist Home for Children and Youth is located off Pierce Avenue.

RELATED: Man accused of starting fire that collapsed I-85 about to finish drug program and start working

RELATED: 16-year-old daughter found safe after Monroe County fire kills 2, mother still missing

RELATED: 'Scary... Could've been mine': 45 displaced after fire at west Macon apartments

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.