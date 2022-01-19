See MGA's School of Aviation in the new season of Jeff Goldblum's Disney+ show

The latest batch of episodes of 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' features the flight school at the university's Eastman campus.

EASTMAN, Ga. — Actor Jeff Goldblum surprised people in Dublin last February when he visited Holy Smokes BBQ. At the time, the production crew with him couldn’t say what they were working on… and now we know!

The second half of Goldblum’s Disney+ show ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ premiered Wednesday, and the episode about puzzles features Middle Georgia State University’s Eastman aviation campus.

Now what IS the puzzle? Air traffic control.

Goldblum and producers show viewers how air traffic controllers keep airways safe and on-time with planes and passengers on the line.

An article from MGA says Goldblum spent three days at the campus speaking to faculty and students while using the school’s simulators and eventually directing a plane for a safe landing.

The episode also prominently features the school’s late Air Traffic Management program coordinator, Lisa Henry, who is remembered with a title card at the end of the episode.

One of the pilots who worked with Goldblum, Madelyn Hale, says she enjoyed spending time with the star.

“Mr. Goldblum was all kind words and chaos,” said Hale. “He had a magnetism about him that was palpable. You could see it in everyone's face. This was someone who was set on bringing people together, and his kindness rallied everyone behind that cause.”

School of Aviation dean, Adon Clark, says he hopes the episode will encourage students to study air traffic management at MGA.