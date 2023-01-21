Middle Georgia Comic Con held in Macon

Artists and vendors from around the southeast came to check out the event, hosted by Fanboy Collectibles and Comics.

MACON, Ga. — Macon held it's fifth comic convention on Saturday at Anderson Conference Center.

Some comic industry members attending include illustrator D. Michael Watkins, along with comic book artists Dan Fraga and Jason Flowers. Flowers is known for creating the cover art for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Comic book fans reveled in the experience. Jynx from Warner Robins came out to meet new people, cosplay, and enjoy the event.

"I came out here today so that I can meet new people, & cosplay in public. My experience has been amazing so far, & I got to buy lots of cool merch from the vendors," she said.