Middle Georgia Comic Convention aims to bring family fun to Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Comic Convention will be going on in Macon this Saturday.
It will be held at the Holiday Inn Macon North located at 3953 River Place Drive. More than 10 vendors will be on site.
Kids 12 and under can get in for free, while adults cost $5 to attend.
The goal of the event is allow people to enjoy themselves while reading comic books.
There will also be toys and anime.
Store owner Michael Huffman says this is a great opportunity for the community to enjoy.
"With everything that's been going on in the world the last year or so, it's good to have something to go out and do after being shut in for so long -- just a fun little thing to do on a Saturday, and it's supposed to rain, so you can't do anything outside, so instead of going to the lake, you can come to the show," Huffman said.
The show will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.