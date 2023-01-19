Middle Georgia Comic Convention to bring collectibles, cosplay fun to Macon

More than 20 vendors and 15 artists are slated to be there

MACON, Ga. — A big comic convention is coming to town.

It's the Middle Georgia Comic Convention's fifth time in Macon and organizers are planning for it to be their biggest event.

More than 20 vendors and 15 artists are slated to be there, and 6 industry guests are making appearances, like illustrator and colorist D. Michael Watkins.

"If you like comic books, it's definitely a good place to come out, try to find some hidden gems, maybe pick up books that you're missing in your collection as well," said Monique Huffman, co-owner of Fanboy Collectibles & Comics.

Dressing up as your favorite characters are encouraged -- they're hoping to grab a group picture.

It's Saturday at the Anderson Conference Center off of Eisenhower Parkway.