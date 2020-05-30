MACON, Ga. — Since 1981, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank has done its part to help end food insecurity in Central Georgia.

Since the pandemic began, people with the food bank have worked harder than ever to provide food to Central Georgians in need.

To help with the additional strain of COVID-19, the John M. Cox Foundation has given the bank a $25,000 grant to assist in their efforts.

"We need to support the communities in which we serve," says public affairs manager Cam Johnson. "We noticed that food banks were hit hard... and we thought that the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank was a great organization."

The foundation surprised the food bank with an announcement over Zoom earlier in the week.

"They surprised me very much with the announcement," says executive director Kathy McCollum. "We were able to use the technology to not be together and for me to express personally how much we appreciate this."

McCollum says that the grant money will go towards feeding areas in Central Georgia with the greatest need.

With 24 counties to cover, The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is constantly working to assist in food drives and send out mobile food pantries.

McCollum says that the pandemic has put some additional strain on the organization.

"We've seen an unprecedented level of need here in Central Georgia," says McCollum. "there are folks all through this region who find themselves in need of some additional help for food and we're so appreciative of the foundation."

The John M. Cox Foundation is an extension of Cox Communications.

