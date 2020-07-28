x
Middle Georgia Community Food Bank serving community with mobile pantry

All this week, the food bank will travel to several different communities

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank continues to serve more than 20 counties around Central Georgia.

All this week, the food bank will travel to several different communities to serve healthy food to people. 

Most distributions will be made to locations in surrounding counties such as Freedom Church, located at 500 Underwood Drive in Milledgeville on Tuesday, and Dublin Housing Authority at 1826 Veterans Boulevard on Wednesday. Many more areas will also be served. 

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank works with hundreds of volunteers, charity partners, and supporters to distribute over 6 million pounds of food each year. 

Executive director of the food bank Kathy McCollum says it’s important to serve the community in such trying times.

"Well, it’s so important for people who find themselves struggling to be able to find food that is healthy for their families, and with the COVID-19 pandemic that’s been affecting so many of our neighbors, we have a lot of folks around who need that help for the first time," said McCollum.

To find a list of places where the food bank will distributing meals, you can visit their Facebook page.

