MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday, 13WMAZ asked for your help to "Stuff the Truck," and starting Friday morning, the bins full of food were sorted and weighed at the Middle Georgia Food Bank.

Dozens of bins were rolled onto the scale, many of them ringing in at over 100 pounds.

The cans were then sorted through to get everything ready to go back out into the hands of those who need it.

"We're gonna focus on families and children that don't have anything to eat during this holiday season and we want to process it immediately and get it to those families", Rodney Mullins, Chief Development Officer at the food bank said.

But before they can send the food out to the community, each box and can must be checked.

That's where Tom Wilson, Warehouse Associate, comes into play.

"Here's the extension 'best by date' chart," Wilson said, walking through a warehouse full of food.

"Anytime I go through them, I make sure there are no dents and stuff through here that will mess with the seal," he said, pointing to one of the many cans donated.

Those cans not only filled the bins, but the hearts of those at the food bank.

"I believe that Georgians are some of the most generous people out there, and what it did was just trigger the excitement of having people think of others for the holiday season," Mullins said.

The same cans will also fill the stomachs of our neighbors in need.

"We estimate that we will be able to feed thousands of children and thousands of families," Mullins said.

It's all to ensure families in Central Georgia don't go to bed hungry this holiday season.

The numbers were calculated by the end of Friday, and thanks to all the community, grocery store, and company donations, the stuff the truck event gathered over 75,000 pounds of food!

That is about 20,000 more pounds than last year!

If you still want to donate, you can drop donations off at the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank located at:

4490 Ocmulgee East Blvd, Macon, Ga. 31217

They are in need of healthier food items like canned vegetables and powdered nonfat milk.

