The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosts dog show in Perry

More than 400 dogs and 89 different breeds competed to win best in show.

PERRY, Ga. — Saturday at the Perry fair grounds, there were more than 400 dogs and 89 different breeds represented from all over the country and Canada.

The Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosted its annual dog show in Perry, where several pooches competed to win best in show.

According to Sharon Yates, the show chair, some of the events entail a beauty pageant, weight pull (where dogs pull weight to gain a title), as well as an obedience obstacle course.

"I really enjoy seeing the people all of my friends come we do this once a year, and there are people that have come to our show for the last 20 years. I enjoy seeing all the people and the dogs," Yates said.

Folks came from Nebraska, Tennessee, and Arkansas to be a part of the competition.

Pups have to be UKC registered, and the judges look at what is in their breed standard to make assessments.

The dog that meets the breed standard the best is given the award.

There's two shows a day during labor day weekend, and if you want to see the dogs in action, the shows last until Monday.