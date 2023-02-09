Pretty pups: Middle Georgia Kennel Club hosts dog show

​Several breeds were lined up and ready to present in front of the judges.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Georgia — Folks in Perry found a 'paw' -sitively great way to celebrate Labor day weekend on Saturday by attending Middle Georgia Kennel Club Dog Show at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Several breeds of dogs were lined up and ready to present in front of the judges.

The judges were friendly, and gave good critiques. They wanted to make it a good experience for those just getting into the sport.

It was a nice way for beginners to be introduced to the world of competition.

Attendees say they loved the friendships they made and the folks they get to meet at the competition.

The Middle Georgia Kennel Club was formed in 2001. They are an affiliate of United Kennel Clubs, which is the largest all-breed performance dog registry in the world.