Middle Georgia Library celebrates 1,000 books read for kids with graduation ceremony

The "1000 books before Kindergarten" program is designed to help kids aged 2-5 develop reading skills for kindergarten readiness.

MACON, Ga. — Kids at the Washington Memorial Library in Macon on Saturday got to sport caps and gowns to celebrate all the books they've read.

The Library of Middle Georgia hosted a graduation ceremony for kids who participated in the "1000 books before Kindergarten" program.

The program is designed to help kids aged 2-5 develop reading skills for kindergarten readiness.

Each child was awarded a certificate, and got their photos taken in their cap and gowns.

9 kids in total graduated on Saturday, and there is 11 total in the program. Some of them have even been signed up for it since before they were born.

The library has ceremonies like this one each year to reward kids for reaching their reading goals.