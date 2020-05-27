MACON, Ga. — If you've been looking to crack open a new book, you are in luck!

The Middle Georgia Regional Library is officially offering new curbside book pickup.

Libraries in Bibb, Crawford, Jones, Twiggs, Oglethorpe and East Wilkinson County began offering the service Tuesday.

To check out books, all you have to do is go online or call your local library to place books on hold.

A librarian will call you to schedule a pick-up time at one of their designated curbside pickup spot, where your books will be waiting for you.

Since starting the service, director Jennifer Lautzenheiser has seen Central Georgians excited to get their hands on new reads.

"We have some library power users that have been waiting for this opportunity and we are delighted that we are able to welcome them back to the libraries," says Lautzenheiser.

And while Middle Georgia Regional Libraries physical locations are closed to the public, they haven't stopped providing virtual services and access to online information.

"Our community is facing significant education and economic impact from this entire experience," says Lautzenheiser. "Having access to library services helps restore our community faster and we're just really excited to be able to contribute to that."

And now that schools are letting out, Middle Georgia Regional Libraries are getting ready to kick off their summer reading program for kids.

Families can access the program online or pick-up learning materials curbside.

For more information, check out their website.

