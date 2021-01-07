Middle Georgia Regional Library System removes fines for late children's, young adult books

MACON, Georgia — The Middle Georgia Regional Library System wants to help kids continue to checkout books.
On Thursday, they held a news conference at Washington Memorial Library to announce they'll no longer charge late fees for children's and young adult print materials.
According to Regional Library Director Jennifer Lautzenheiser, research showed the fees were ineffective and kept kids from reading.
Middle Georgia Library Board chair, Sherri Goss, says she hopes removing the fees brings more children back to library.
"This is such a big deal because it impacts people of lower income," Goss said. "Plus it impacts children that have no control over whether they can return a book because they can't drive to the library, so this allows them to come back. Whether they have fines or not, come back and use the library services, checkout books, and it's awesome."
This change does not apply to adult materials, and people are still responsible for the cost of lost or damaged items.
