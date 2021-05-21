Middle Georgia Regional Library's summer reading program promotes literacy, offers prizes

Children and their families will have a chance to win prizes by reading books

MACON, Georgia — As the school year for kids comes to an end, they'll still have the chance to do some reading this summer.

The Middle Georgia Regional Library will launch its Summer Reading Program on Monday at 13 locations.

The program will have an animal theme this year called "Tails and Tales."

Children, teens, and adults can participate in the free challenge to earn prizes when they complete 15 and 30 hours of reading.

Regional Children's Coordinator Virginia Fulwood says to see the kids enjoy reading brings a special joy to her heart.

"It's fun to see the kids get excited," Fulwood said. "Kids love animals, but it's also fun to see them pick out their own books and develop that love of reading. It's more than just an assignment or something they have to do, but it's actually something they're enjoying doing."