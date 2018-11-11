Early Sunday morning Middle Georgia State and Bibb county observed Veteran's day before the sun came up.

Dee Lindsey is an Air Force veteran.

"We are out here celebrating the signing of the Armistice which was actually signed we're coming up on the exact hour that it was signed and for us to sacrifice this morning it pales in comparison to what they actually had to endure during that war so this is just a very small price for us to pay," she said.

They had a candle lighting ceremony on Coleman Hill at five A.M. this morning.

It's meant to mark Armistice day, which is when World War one ended.

Organizers did the ceremony at five am because it coincides with it being 11 am in Europe.

This is the 100 year anniversary of that event.

They also held a moment of silence to remember those lost in the war.

Macon-Bibb will have another ceremony on Coleman Hill Monday at eleven am.

That will include a reading of the fallen and remarks by Mayor Robert Reichert.

Area churches are also encouraged to ring their bells at eleven Monday 21 times to remember the ending of World War one.

