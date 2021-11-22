Middle Georgia State certified StormReady by the National Weather Service

Becoming StormReady was a six-month venture between the National Weather Service and MGA.

MACON, Ga. — Middle Georgia State University (MGA) is now officially a StormReady university. It's an official certification given out by the National Weather Service that helps equip communities with the communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property.

In order to become StormReady, MGA was required to establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center, have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public, create a system that monitors weather conditions locally, and promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars.

“For me, preparedness is all about making sure that we have an all-hazards approach to storm safety and severe weather,” said Executive Director of Public Safety, J. Tripp Mitchell.

Becoming StormReady was a six-month venture between the National Weather Service and MGA.

“Just the assurance that you attend a school or university that has leadership that stresses the importance of safety, not just with everything else happening, but with weather because we all know how dangerous the weather can be,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist, David Nadler.

Mitchell says that Middle Georgia State is relieved to have the certification.

“We do feel though that our readiness and our preparation is there. Again, this university takes an all hazards approach to serious conditions, especially severe weather threats and we're working hard and diligent to keep our campus safe,” he said.

Their preparedness doesn’t just stop at certification. MGA will go through routine check-ins with the National Weather Service to maintain their StormReady certification.