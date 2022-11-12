Middle Georgia State hosts local students for 'FIRST LEGO League' challenge

Around 250 students from local schools competed Saturday in the 'FIRST LEGO League' Challenge on the Macon campus of Middle Georgia State University.

MACON, Ga. — Are you ready to build?

Some local students sure were!

The event started at 8:30 a.m., and featured several students who were part of a robotics competition, Lego building contest, and science fair, all rolled into one.

The competition has been hosted at middle Georgia State University since 2018.

Dr. David Biek, the dean of the School of Education and Behavioral Sciences, says it is to help parents and students from the local community understand the importance of STEM, as well as showcase the University.

24 teams total competed on Saturday, which is double the amount since the beginning of the inaugural tournament in 2018.

Some of the participants included the AMA Rise of the Raiders robotics team, the Monroe County Schools 'Robo Dawgs' robotics team, and the Stratford Eagles robotics team.

Almost 400 people total attended, including teachers, judges, and family members.