Middle Georgia State moves December commencements online

The university says it doesn't have the space to accommodate guests while still enforcing social distancing guidelines

MACON, Ga. — Middle Georgia State University's plans for in-person commencement ceremonies this semester have changed.

According to a message from Middle Georgia State University President Christopher Blake, in-person graduations scheduled for the week of December 10 have been changed to one virtual ceremony.

“For those of you who are graduating in 2020, a long-anticipated moment and time-honored tradition is the celebration of your accomplishments through a Commencement ceremony. Unfortunately, the impossibility of an in-person ceremony has become clear,” Blake said in the letter.

He says the COVID-19 restrictions set by the state are the reason for the switch.

"While we had hoped to resume our tradition of in-person ceremonies to celebrate our graduating students, it appears that state restrictions regarding large gatherings and social distancing will remain in place for the immediate future," he wrote.

He says even with less guests at each ceremony, the university does not have the space to accommodate the estimated 2,000 to 3,000 graduates and guests on the campus while also enforcing social distancing.