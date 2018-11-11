Early Sunday morning, Middle Georgia State University and Bibb County observed Veterans Day before the sun even came up.

Dee Lindsey is an Air Force veteran.

"We are out here celebrating the signing of the Armistice, which was actually signed, we're coming up on the exact hour that it was signed, and for us to sacrifice this morning, it pales in comparison to what they actually had to endure during that war, so this is just a very small price for us to pay," Lindsey said.

The candle lighting ceremony took place on Coleman Hill at 5 a.m., which coincided with an 11 a.m. ceremony in Europe.

It's meant to mark Armistice Day, which is when World War I ended.

This is the 100 year anniversary of that event.

They also held a moment of silence to remember those lost in the war.

Bibb County will have another ceremony on Coleman Hill on Monday at 11 a.m.

That ceremony will include a reading of the fallen and remarks by Mayor Robert Reichert.

Area churches are also encouraged to ring their bells at 11 a.m. Monday 21 times to remember the ending of World War I.

© 2018 WMAZ