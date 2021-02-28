Middle Georgia State University debuts food truck

The meals on wheels will travel to three different MGA campuses.

MACON, Ga. — Students at Middle Georgia State University will soon have one more dining option on campus -- and it's on wheels.

Dining services at MGA will debut a food truck on March 1 that will travel to campuses during the week.

The truck will rotate among campuses in Macon, Cochran and Eastman. Soon, they hope to add Warner Robins and Dublin.

Campus Executive Chef Chris Caracciolo says this is one way they can be "more involved with the students."

Students can use dining dollars or meal exchange. Faculty and staff also have these options, but anyone will be able to buy food from the truck using cash or card.

The schedule for the first two weeks is:

MACON

Starting March 1, Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the truck will be parked between the Student Life Center and Teacher Education Building.

COCHRAN

Starting March 8, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the truck will be parked on College Street between the tennis courts and Haynes Hall.

EASTMAN

On March 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the truck will be parked in front of the Eastman main building.