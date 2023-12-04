Middle Georgia State University fetes student authors, artists in annual literary magazine release

The magazine is a student-led project that emphasizes creativity through writing and artistry.

MACON, Ga. — Middle Georgia State University hosted an annual review release party for their student literary magazine Wednesday.

The Fall Line Review is a student-led project that emphasizes creativity through writing and artistry.

Each author and artist was honored for their contributions and presented their work.

There were more than 80 submissions this year and a judging panel had to cut the group to 30 finalists.

The university has an undergraduate creative writing program and recently added a graduate studies program.

"It's always so awesome to have this event and see these students shine, see them read their work and be proud of their work and celebrate it. It's wonderful every year, and it just gets better and better," said Professor Kelly D. Whiddon.

For a copy of the literary magazine, you can stop by the campus and the English department at Middle Georgia State in Macon.