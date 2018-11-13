100 years after World War I, Middle Georgia State University held a ceremony in front of the World War I memorial on Coleman Hill.

The ceremony included a speech from Macon Mayor Robert Reichert, who gave a special mention to his wife's grandfather, who fought in the war in a machine gun battalion.

He also noted the weather. "It is fitting and appropriate that we brave the cold weather, the cool temperatures, and the rain because of the sacrifice of all our veterans to make this possible to gather here today," said Reichert.

At the end of the ceremony, veterans in the audience were given pins by by Reichert and President Christopher Blake.

© 2018 WMAZ