Middle Georgia State University students network with pilots, get close look at aircraft in aviation event

Wednesday, Middle Georgia State University hosted their "Fly-In" event as they gear up for National Aviation Day this Friday.
The event happened on the University's aviation campus in Eastman from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Students welcomed planes and helicopters on campus before networking and learning from pilots about their aircraft.
The Apache helicopters weren't a part of the event, but students got a chance to get a closer look at them.
Many pilots like Braxton Cook are alumni of Middle Georgia's School of Aviation.
Cook is a first officer at Republic Airways, and he says events like these are why he became a pilot.
"Between the school and some of the airline partners, they have a very good relationship," Cook says. "They do a good job of getting students into the door even while they're still here working on training."
The university has a couple more events on their agenda before National Aviation Day, including a Paper Airplane Contest in Macon, Cochran, and Eastman.