Local News

Middle Georgia State University students network with pilots, get close look at aircraft in aviation event

Students at the university saw aircraft from all over Central Georgia, including an unexpected visit.

Wednesday, Middle Georgia State University hosted their "Fly-In" event as they gear up for National Aviation Day this Friday.

The event happened on the University's aviation campus in Eastman from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Students welcomed planes and helicopters on campus before networking and learning from pilots about their aircraft.

The Apache helicopters weren't a part of the event, but students got a chance to get a closer look at them.

Many pilots like Braxton Cook are alumni of Middle Georgia's School of Aviation.

Cook is a first officer at Republic Airways, and he says events like these are why he became a pilot.

"Between the school and some of the airline partners, they have a very good relationship," Cook says. "They do a good job of getting students into the door even while they're still here working on training."

The university has a couple more events on their agenda before National Aviation Day, including a Paper Airplane Contest in Macon, Cochran, and Eastman.

