MACON, Ga. — Middle Georgia State University hosted the First Regional LEGO League Robotics Tournament for elementary and middle school students on Saturday morning.

Over 200 elementary and middle school students from across central Georgia fired up their circuits to compete in the event.

The event started around 8 a.m.

The competition tested about 18 teams in all sorts of science skills – from robotics to coding.

Maliyah Coley is a member of the Eagles Team from Cirrus Academy Charter School in Macon. She says robotics is a great way to learn more than just science.

"It teaches you so many good core values, and it helps team work, and you have to do a lot of engineering too," Coley said.

The LEGO League Robotics Tournament is a partnership with Georgia Tech's stem education and outreach and the competition wrapped up at 3 p.m.

