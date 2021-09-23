Middle Georgia State University, Macon leaders cut ribbon for new enrollment center

The Peyton T. Anderson Enrollment Center sits at the front of the Macon campus.

MACON, Ga. — Middle Georgia State University hopes to attract more students by making it easier to get started at their university.

That's why they've invested millions of dollars in a new enrollment center.

Macon-Bibb and Middle Georgia State University gathered for a ribbon cutting of the Peyton T. Anderson Enrollment Center on Thursday.

Prospective students will use the 8,000 square foot building to apply for admission, get financial aid, register for classes, and more.

Dr. Christopher Blake, president of the university, says this center is more than just an addition for the school.

He says it can help the surrounding community as well.

"This enrollment center is precisely here to be the front door, to be the opening welcome, to be the place where the 22 million vehicles that go up and down here each year, 22 million vehicles -- actually that was five years ago, I suspect it's gone up now given the Savannah port development -- but we are here as a service," he said during Thursday's ceremony.

The center costs $3 million, half of which the Peyton T. Anderson Foundation invested.