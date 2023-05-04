City of Warner Robins, Middle Georgia State University offer free entrepreneurship classes

The goal: to provide small businesses a place to start and eventually revive the city's business district.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — So you want to build a business?

The City of Warner Robins and Middle Georgia State University wants to help you get it off the ground.

"Mayor Patrick and myself met with Middle Georgia leadership and just talked about the future vision for the downtown commercial circle area," Warner Robins director of community and economic development Kate Hogan said.

Hogan says that's when they realized a need and created the three part Warner Robins entrepreneurship series.

The goal is to provide small businesses a place to start and eventually revive the city's business district. Hogan presents part of the course lending expertise on several topics.

"From business license, liquor license, to even starting your utilities. Even if you need to do some rehab on your facility, what that would look like, getting a building permit and walking through that," she said.

Before Commercial Circle can get some new blood some things have to change.

"Trying to create a pipeline for small businesses that is specifically rooted down here in the Commercial Circle area, starting that pipeline before we start revitalizing that area, I think, just helps instill the fact that we do want to see this type of change in our community," Hogan said.

Those who have seen businesses come and go welcome the company.

Jerry Pye cuts hair at a commercial circle barbershop.

"I think it’s going to be real good cause the kids, that's our future, so I think that'll be really good for them to own their own business and have their own business," Pye said.

He says his building and two others have survived a lot of change. He likes the idea of passing the entrepreneurial knowledge forward.

"Some of the things we don't know, I think its real good I for our community and our kids to learn how to do that. I think it'd be good for Warner Robins too," Pye said.

The next course will be on May 2 in the Walker Auditorium at 5:30 p.m.

There's no sign up and everyone is welcome.