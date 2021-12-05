Middle Georgia State University students march in graduation ceremony

Wednesday, students at Middle Georgia State University got to march in their graduation ceremonies.

MACON, Ga. — Finally, the day most college seniors wait four years to see.

Wednesday, students at Middle Georgia State University's School of Education and Behavioral Sciences, and the School of Arts and Letters got to march in their graduation ceremonies.

Their commencement was just one of many happening this week. Graduation ceremonies started Tuesday and continue Thursday, and they're in-person this year.

One graduate said, "It feels great knowing that we are finally able to be the first class that's getting to walk again because many classes haven't been able to have that opportunity. It's very emotional -- it's been a lot going on, being a stressful year with the pandemic and other things going on as being a senior, but it's very exciting."

Thursday at 10 a.m., students in the School of Aviation and School of Computing will get their diplomas.