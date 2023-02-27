'Not all the time are we going to be protected': Middle Georgia State University teaches woman self defense

Middle Georgia State University helping students learn how to defend themselves during an assault. It's called the "Rape Aggression Defense program" or RAD.

MACON, Ga. — Middle Georgia State University is helping students learn how to defend themselves during an assault. It's called the "Rape Aggression Defense program" or RAD.

Your number one weapon is your voice. That's according to Toya Coleman the Lieutenant at MGA.

"It's pretty much about empowering women. It's about building confidence, becoming self aware. Becoming aware of your surroundings. It's about survival," Coleman said.

She's taught R.A.D. since 2016.

"To become aware and supply tools that they can ultimately use in the future in case something were to happen," Coleman said.

Tia Jackson found out about R.A.D. through the MGA website.

"Not all the time are we going to be with someone. Not all the time are we going to be able to call someone. Not all the time are we going to be protected," Jackson said.

Some of those tools include: how to identify the attacker, be aware of your surroundings, and using personal weapons.

R.A.D. is a nationally known program that provides hands-on training.

"I feel like self defense and learning how to defend yourself in different type of scenarios can literally save your life," Jackson said.

She says she wants to take more classes in the future.

"Everyone should be able to experience what it's like to be a part of a R.A.D. self defense program," Jackson said.

Anyone not just students are invited to participate.

The "RAD" self defense course is split between two days. It's offered at the Macon and Cochran MGA campuses.