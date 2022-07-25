Middle Georgia State University had a small, but impactful contribution to the James Webb Space Telescope.

MACON, Ga. — When you think of cities that make significant contributions to research in outer space, Houston and Cape Canaveral may be two that come to mind. But what about Eastman, Georgia?

The first images from the new James Webb Space Telescope were recently released. The telescope is a joint project between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency.

The road to getting those stunning images went through central Georgia's own Dodge County.

It was a Christmas present unlike most for Rick Krontz, the now-retired director of the Institute for Applied Aerospace Research at Middle Georgia State University. The rocket carrying the James Webb was launched the morning of December 25 from Kourou, French Guiana.

"I was at home, and the TV was on, and we're opening presents and watching it at the same time, and I'm getting phone calls, so it was pretty exciting," said Krontz.

Krontz and a team of interns worked on a project with NASA to build a cooling mechanism for the telescope, something that is vital to its operations.

"The mechanism that draws the heat from the computers off the spacecraft that was sent into space, we built that right here in Eastman," said Krontz.



The James Webb is orbiting the sun nearly a million miles from earth. On board are computers and equipment to transmit pictures and data back to Earth. Just like your computers at home, they can overheat.