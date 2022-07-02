Sheridan Construction marks 75 years in Central Georgia, continuing longstanding MGA partnership

Middle Georgia State is just one of many longstanding partnerships Sheridan has built over their 75 years of business.

DUBLIN, Ga. — This year marks Sheridan Construction's 75 years of business and core values that drive their mission include safety, teamwork, and integrity.

Sheridan Construction has partnered with Middle Georgia State University for more than 15 years now. Dublin's new nursing center should be more than 25,000 square feet of renovations.

Stephen Svonavec is the Director of Commuter Campuses for MGA. He says within just a few weeks, he's seen a lot of progress.

"Modernizing the campus, modernizing and expanding our facilities so, especially in health care, we can give this region what it needs," Svonavec said.

Middle Georgia State is just one of many longstanding partnerships Sheridan has built over their 75 years of business. The company has more than 20 repeat clients and many second- and third-generation clients.

They've worked with Mercer Athletics, Daybreak, and United Way, among others. They've even worked on 25 sites that appear on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Project Manager Harrison Parker says the company builds more than structures they build relationships, too. "Being honest transparent with our clients up front with them, just working to do the right thing, to do a quality job so that when you get here and you get to occupy the space, you're proud of it just like we are," Parker said.

Svonavec can attest to that.

"For this project, their reputation preceded them. We knew the job was going to be done on time. We knew the job was going to be done right," Svonavec said, and he hopes to keep their partnership going and MGA's campus growing.

"We're just looking forward to working with them throughout the project, and getting this campus revitalized and up and running," Svonavec said.