WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you are a book lover who wants to support Georgia authors, Between Friends Coffee Shop & Café has just the thing.

This Saturday, the café will be throwing their 3rd annual Middle Georgia Indie Book Festival.

The festival will feature 16 authors from across the state of Georgia, including writer and co-owner of Between Friends, Jaimie Miller.

"We have children's books. We have fantasy books. We have nonfiction. We have literally every category you can think of," says Miller. "It's a good outlet for me to sell my books, but also for everyone else."

Independent authors will be available to share writing tips, answer questions, and talk about their work.

Jaimie Miller opened Between Friends back in 2016 with her friend Victoria Hawkins. With the festival, they want to promote reading and literacy in Houston County.

"Just being out here in the community is so cool," says Miller. "There's so many different people that live in this area."

The Middle Georgia Indie Book Festival is free to all and lasts from 4-8 p.m. at the coffee shop's location on Highway 96.

RELATED: Shirtless male baristas are serving up espresso in Seattle

RELATED: 'The Hunger Games' prequel title and book cover revealed

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.