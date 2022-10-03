Midway Hills Academy shakes up curriculum with STEAM classes

Students at MHA can take classes that allow them to explore their creativity without the limits of a traditional class.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — You might not think playing video games or growing a garden in school could launch a high-paying career, but a Central Georgia school system believes that can happen.

Midway Hills Academy added a science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) class a couple years ago.

School is in session, but Midway Hills Academy’s principal, Eric Carlyle, says the kids aren’t just taking the regular classes you’re used to hearing about.

“We basically have one STEAM teacher that offers students a variety of experiences from coding to some of the science aspects of agriculture and actually growing plants. They have students developing video games,” said Carlyle.

Carlyle says it's the future of education.

"We should help students make real life connections and help them actualize the things they are actually interested in pursuing as careers and, simply, passions,” he said.

Stephanie Coxwell is the school’s STEAM instructor. She says the students are diving into coding and growing their own gardens. It helps her connect to them.

“A lot of times you hear from students, 'I don't like science, I don't like math.' I didn't enjoy science or math, but that has made me want to reach out to those students who may not think they're good at it,” said Coxwell.

She says that it opens avenues for her students, especially the girls.

“A lot of our girls love some of the social media stuff. Well, with coding, we could design an app. They can see that there is more potential career paths out there,” said Coxwell.

Imoni Armstrong, a fifth grader, has been in STEAM classes for the last two years.