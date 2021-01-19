Midwives help deliver Central Georgia's first babies of 2021

Both midwives say the experience was very rewarding

MACON, Ga. — Two certified Central Georgia midwives helped deliver bundles of joy for parents on New Year’s Day.

Amber Guyton delivered Kayden Richardson, born at 3:30 a.m. at Fairview Park Hospital. Laura Calloway delivered Delilah Gray at 8:13 a.m. at Coliseum Hospital.

Both Guyton and Calloway say the experience was very rewarding.

“We were just all super excited to be delivering Coliseum’s first baby of the New Year. We were not officially Macon's first baby, but we were Coliseum's first baby, so we were all really tickled to have that honor,” said Calloway.

“I think it is very reflective of midwifery care and how it's growing that the New Year’s babies were delivered by midwives in Central Georgia,” said Guyton.