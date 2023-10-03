Mike Hostilo Law Firm hosts backpack and school supplies giveaway

MACON, Ga. — The back to school spirit was alive in Macon on Saturday at the Macon Coliseum.
The Mike Hostilo Law Firm and the Power of Life Foundation came together for a backpack and school supply giveaway.
Families who came out to the Coliseum today received backpacks, hygiene products, free haircuts, and some Pinky's Shaved Ice to stay cool.
"We just wanted to come together collectively with the different law firms, enterprise and Power of Life Foundation and just make things right for the surrounding areas. We appreciate you all and we thank you all for having us in Macon," said Lane Harper, with The Power of Life Foundation.
The event also featured a live DJ, adding to the fun as the kids prepare to head back to school.