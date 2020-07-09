'An honor to serve this nation': Macon military doctor returns home after serving in Afghanistan

A bronze star military doctor is back home in Central Georgia after serving in Afghanistan for the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic

MACON, Ga. — A bronze star military doctor is back home in Central Georgia after serving in Afghanistan for the past year.

Dr. Norman Hetzler has deployed overseas 24 times, but this was his first time going during a pandemic.

The cardiothoracic surgeon at Coliseum Medical Centers spent the last 30 years as a doctor, serving in both the United States Army and Navy.

"It's an honor to wear the uniform. It's an honor to serve this nation that has given all of us so much," he said.

In August 2019, he deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, where he took care of trauma patients in a NATO Role 3 multinational medical unit.

"You are taking care of the greatest people in the world who serve the United States and you serve with the greatest people in the world who are your fellow military physicians, nurses and technicians," said Hetzler.

Then, COVID-19 started to spread.

"The first impact COVID-19 had on us was it extended our tour," he said.

He was supposed to come home in April, but didn't get back to Macon until August. He says supplies were limited back in Afghanistan.

"We had more ventilators than all of southern Afghanistan combined," he said. "We had to figure out how much oxygen we needed... actually figure out, this is what we can support and this is what we can’t."

He says they had to plan their quarantine system.

"COVID-19 was extending through the civilian population quite rapidly," said Hetzler. "We had a fairly robust quarantine program for people who were coming onto the base."

He also says the way decisions were made overseas were a lot different than in the U.S.

"The advantage over there versus back here I think is that since we were military, it was very easy to make decision based on fact and research," said Hetzler. "In the US, and it’s the nature of having a large population with lots of people who don’t have a clear understanding of the disease or have some reason why they want it to be one way or the other, a lot of the decisions are being made on emotions, so that’s been the hardest thing for me."

He says he loves serving his country, but landing back in Atlanta and seeing his family is always the best part.

"I think it had been 16 days short of a year since I left them," he said. "In a lot of ways, I think families serve a harder service than we do... The families are over here, they don’t know what’s going on with us and they are taking care of everything."

And Hetzler wants to thank the men and women who serve.

"When you look at it, less than 1% of the population at large serve in the military. A lot of them don’t understand the sacrifices that service members make and their families make," he said. "I think people can sleep peacefully at night knowing that really the best and the brightest that we make as a nation are out there serving us on the front lines."

Dr. Hetzler has been with Coliseum Medical Centers for the last five years.