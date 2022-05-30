Military family celebrates Memorial Day on the Midway

The Addison family came all the way from North Port, Florida, to make it to the last day of May Days.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — Monday night is your last chance this year to enjoy May Days on the Midway at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

It features plenty of games, rides and, of course, food! It serves as a small taste of what the Georgia National Fair will be like in October.

Bad weather interrupted the first couple days of the event, but vendors bounced back to give families like the Addisons a great time.

Theresa Addison says she came from North Port, Florida, with her parents and her husband, who are veterans, to celebrate Memorial Day.

Addison says she is glad she gets to spend every day with her family who have served our country.

"It's a blessing because we wouldn't be here without their service," she said. "So for them to fight for our country everyday... protecting us is important, and for those who lost their lives we have to remember that [as well] because that's the important part."